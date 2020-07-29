House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday, during a contentious exchange at a hearing, asked fellow committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) why his wife, a former Treasury Department official, unmasked Michael Flynn.

Jordan had just finished questioning Google CEO Sundar Pichai over the search engine’s bias against conservatives and whether he would commit to not interfering in the upcoming election to help Joe Biden.

After Jordan finished his questioning, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) called his concerns “fringe conspiracy theories.”

Jordan responded, “We have the email, there is no fringe conspiracy,” in reference to an email by a Google employee discussing steps they had taken to boost Latino voter turnout in “key states” in 2016.

Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-RI) then began scolding Jordan for interrupting during Scanlon’s time to speak. Raskin then yelled to Jordan, “Put your mask on.”

Jordan fired back: “Mr. Raskin, you want to talk about masks? Why would the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury unmask Michael Flynn’s name?”

Jordan was referring to Raskin’s wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, who was one of the Obama appointees who requested the unmasking of Flynn, who was the incoming national security adviser at the time.

Raskin’s wife’s name was on a list of people released by Republicans in May who had requested the unmasking of Flynn dozens of times between the 2016 election and Trump’s inauguration.

Also on the list of unmaskers: 2020 Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough.

