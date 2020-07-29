Watch Live: House Judiciary Committee to Hold Big Tech Antitrust Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee will hold an antitrust hearing on America’s largest technology companies on Wednesday.

The hearing will feature Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai before the House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law.

The hearing will start at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing.