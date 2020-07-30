Georgia Poll: 3-in-5 Concerned About Voter Fraud

Nearly 70 percent of voters in Georgia believe that voter fraud is a problem, according to a Monmouth poll released on Wednesday.

The poll asked respondents in one this year’s most important swing states: “Would you say that voter fraud – that is ballots being cast by people who are not eligible to vote or who vote multiple times – is a major problem, minor problem, or not really a problem in Georgia?”

The poll, conducted July 23-27 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points, found that 66 percent of voters in Georgia believe that voter fraud is either a major (37 percent) or minor (29 percent) problem.

The poll also found that 67 percent of voters in Georgia also believe that “voter disenfranchisement—such as eligible voters being prevented from casting their ballots not having their ballot counted”—is also a problem.

Monmouth noted that “Republicans (47%) are somewhat more likely than Democrats (28%) and independents (34%) to see voter fraud as a major problem, while Democrats (69%) and independents (52%) are much more likely than Republicans (25%) to see voter disenfranchisement as a major problem.”

Though just 7 percent of voters in Georgia said they usually vote by mail, 41 percent in the Monmouth poll said “they are either very (26%) or somewhat (17%) likely to do so in November,” with “Democrats (60%) and independents (46%) are more likely than Republicans (28%) to say they are at least somewhat likely to vote by mail this fall.”