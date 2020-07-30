Montana Sheriff: Steve Bullock with ‘Liberal Mob’ on Defunding Police

Wibaux County, Montana, Sheriff Shane Harrington said in a campaign ad on Wednesday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) stands with the “liberal mob” on defunding the police, erasing American history, and turning America into a socialist country.

Sen. Steve Daines’ (R-MT) Senate campaign released an ad with Sheriff Harrington, detailing Bullock’s refusal to stand up for the violent riots that have emerged over the past many weeks.

Bullock hopes to unseat Daines during the 2020 November elections.

Harrington said that the “liberal mob” bankrolled Bullock, and therefore the Montana Democrat governor will not condemn the leftist movement to defund the police or erase American history.

He said:

These liberal attacks on law enforcement are the real threat to public safety. But Steve Bullock refuses to stand up for law and order. Bullock’s campaign is being bankrolled by the liberal mob. That’s why Bullock’s been silent on when leftwing radicals try to defund the police, erase our history, and turn America into a socialist country.

Daines recently told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow that he and the Senate Republican majority are the “firewall for freedom” that protects the country from the liberal mob. He said:

As we’re looking at the overall Senate map, 53 Republicans in the U.S. Senate, that is going to be the overall firewall for freedom in this country. We can’t have Schumer have the Senate, and many are looking at the overall map and saying that you know what? The majority may come down to the state of Montana.

“By the way, if Schumer has control of the Senate, he will be in lockstep with Pelosi. That ought to send a chill down the spine of every patriot in this country,” he added.

“Steve Bullock doesn’t share our Montana values, he’s with the liberal mob,” Harrington added.