Nolte: Anthony Fauci Floats Eye Protection and Masks for Every Flu Season Ever

Dr. Anthony “The Fraud” Fauci is now floating the idea face shields or goggles should be worn, and masks are a good idea during flu season.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested Wednesday that Americans should consider wearing goggles or a face shield in order to prevent spreading or catching COVID-19,” reports the far-left ABC News.

Oh, it gets worse…

“It is inevitable that we’re going to have some degree of flu,” he added. “I’m hoping that the wearing of masks and other coverings are going to not only protect us against COVID-19, but also help protect us against influenza.”

Wow. Things have really changed around here.

Remember when Fraud Fauci said this…

“People should not be walking around with masks,” Fauci told 60 Minutes just a few months ago in the early days of the China Flu outbreak.

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is” he continued. “And often there are unintended consequences: people keep fiddling with their mask and they keep touching their face.”

But, you know, the science is settled ‘n stuff…

And now he’s talking goggles – goggles, y’all, like Dustin Hoffman in Outbreak! — and laying the foundation to stick us in masks for every flu season going forward.

Don’t you dare call me an alarmist.

If you recall, this is exactly how the corporate media, Fauci, and Democrats slow-boiled us frogs into masks. At first, masks were verboten. Only stupid people wear masks. Look at all the scared, anti-science rubes in their masks!

Then the narrative moved to… Well, maybe masks are a good idea.

Now it’s ONLY EVIL, SERIAL-KILLING TRUMPTARDS REFUSE TO WEAR MASKS!!!

So it basically goes like this….

Not necessary.

Not a terrible idea.

Probably a good idea.

A good idea. ß YOU ARE HERE

Ve haff wayzz of making you vear ze gogglz.

Does anyone dare doubt that from this moment forward, we’re going to see all the same media and Deep Science State pressure about masks during every flu season? I mean, why not? If it will save just one life, amiright?

Further, forcing us into masks during every flu season is now an easy case to be made. After all, we’re now all in masks during a corona outbreak where, if you’re under 50, the virus is no more deadly than the flu. So what’s the case for not wearing a mask during flu season?

Listen, out of respect for full disclosure, I was wearing a mask when Fraud Fauci was telling us not to wear masks. I still wear a mask when I’m inside anyplace other than my own home.

It only makes sense that a mask will protect you from a virus. Healthcare workers have been wearing masks for over a century for a reason. I’m not stupid.

But my wife’s health demands such a thing. This thing could easily kill her. If it was just me, I’d be hoping to catch the corona just to get it over with. I’m 54, but I’m in good shape, better shape than most people in their twenties. If you must know, I have an ass like a high school cheerleader.

Nevertheless, what do I care if others refuse to wear a mask when I have mine on?

The Mask Nazis are not only anti-science; they are anti-logic, and anti-American. Worrying about others wearing a mask is like worrying about others wearing a seatbelt or condom. But here we are, turning into a fascist country under the premise of safety.

And here’s Fraud Fauci preparing us to become timid and afraid, preparing us to be scared to leave our home during the sniffle season, preparing us to do anything the government demands for our own good.