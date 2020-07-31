National Institutes of Health Makes ‘Shrine’ to Anthony Fauci

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) created a “shrine” to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, according to a report on Friday.

Politico’s Playbook reported on Friday that people turned the areas by the NIH elevators into a “shrine” to honor Fauci:

The report follows as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx was spreading misinformation.

“Deborah Birx is the worst,” Pelosi told Meadows and Mnuchin. “Wow, what horrible hands you’re in.”

However, she praised Fauci, saying he “came to his sense, and is now a hero.”

Pelosi also noted that Fauci has the record for most sold Topps baseball cards, stating, “They’ve sold more baseball cards of him than anyone in history.”

“That’s because he throws a wicked curveball. He’s really dedicated to no one catching anything,” Meadows replied.

Republicans have sparred with Fauci’s status as one of the premier authorities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), an ophthalmologist who recently recovered from the coronavirus, said in May that Fauci is not the “end all” authority on the coronavirus response.

Paul asserted that state governments and localities should decide when to reopen, rather than to a national reopening strategy, contending that many models have overstated the number of coronavirus deaths that would come from the pandemic.

He said: We ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy. And, as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make the decision. Paul added, “We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other sides saying that there’s not going to be a surge, and we can safely open the economy, and the facts will bear this out.”