Pro-life activists will join together Saturday morning to paint the words “Black Pre-Born Lives Matter’ in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in the nation’s capital.

Students for Life of America (SFLA) and the Frederick Douglass Foundation will paint the mural on the 1200 block of 4th Street NE and then follow up with a news conference at 10:00 a.m.

“We know from Planned Parenthood’s racist founder Margaret Sanger, that ending black lives was a goal of the organization, and given the placement of Planned Parenthood abortion vendors and their marketing campaigns, that practice continues,” said SFLA Executive Vice President Tina Whittington. “But pro-life people in Washington, DC and across the country want to make it clear that every life matters and deserves a future.”

The activists said in a joint press release they are coming together “to celebrate the future of the community, beautiful children with endless potential who deserve the opportunity to make their mark in the world.”

“Consider that, since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, abortion has killed an estimated 20 million black babies — more than the entire black population of 1960,” Whittington noted.

The groups also observe black women make up 38 percent of all reported abortions, even though they are only 13 percent of the female population.

The statistic is significant considering that four of five Planned Parenthood facilities are within walking distance of minority or low-income neighborhoods.

The pro-life organizations sent a letter, dated July 20, to Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, requesting to paint the mural. The groups wrote:

Having opened the streets of your city for public expression, Students for Life of America (SFLA) and The Frederick Douglass Foundation (FDF) requests the opportunity to add our voices to those concerned about the treatment of people of color in America. Black Lives do matter, born and preborn, as too many people are lost in America today from causes that should be addressed and prevented for their disproportionate impact on minority communities. … You must allow SFLA and FDF to paint its “Black Pre-born Lives Matter” message. Your original decision to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the street is government speech. However, your decision to allow protestors to paint “Defund the Police” opened the streets up as a public forum. You are not permitted to discriminate on the basis of viewpoint in making determinations relating to public assemblies in public fora. The message of the preborn will not be silenced.

The news conference following the painting of the mural will be available on SFLA’s Facebook Live.