President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed reports that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was investigating his company for fraud.

“This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It’s Democrat stuff. They failed with Mueller, they failed with everything.”

A federal court filing by District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. suggests that they are investigating Trump for bank and insurance fraud.

“This is a continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history,” Trump said.

Vance has subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for ten years of tax returns, kicking off a dispute that made it’s way to the Supreme Court. In July, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s legal argument that the sitting president was immune from a state criminal investigation.

Previously, the president complained that the “politically corrupt” New York law system continued to pursue him as part of “a political prosecution.”