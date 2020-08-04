Sixteen shootings left behind 20 wounded individuals on Sunday alone in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reports that there were “a total of 16 shootings involving 20 victims” on Sunday.

The Post also reports that Sunday’s violence was followed by seven shootings on Monday “with 13 victims.”

The shootings and subsequent injuries on Sunday and Monday in de Blasio’s New York City come one day after the city reached 777 shootings for the year, which surpassed the total number of shootings for all of 2019.

The Post quoted John Jay College of Criminal Justice adjunct professor Joseph Giacalone responding to the shooting milestone, saying, “It only gets worse from here.”

He added, “As the shootings continue, so will retaliation. It’s a vicious cycle that the NYPD worked hard to mitigate, but that they are no longer able and in some cases willing to do.”

Violence is also surging in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. On August 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported that 34 people were shot, nine fatally, over the weekend. Fifty-nine were shot, three fatally, the weekend prior, and at least 65 were shot, ten fatally, the weekend before that.

On August 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported Lightfoot’s Chicago witnessed a 139 percent increase in murders in July 2020, compared to July 2019. ABC7 reported there were 105 murders in July 2020, up from “the 44 reported in July 2019.”

