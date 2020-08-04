The husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who gathered outside the couple’s home.

KXAN reports that the incident allegedly occurred in March, when Lacey was running in a primary election.

The charges against 66-year-old David Lacey were filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court and list the specific date of the incident as March 2, 2020.

A video tweeted by LA Chapter of Black Lives Matter co-founder Melina Abdullah allegedly shows David Lacey pointing a gun:

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

Politico reports that Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the charges, which “come as Jackie Lacey, the county’s first Black district attorney, faces a tough fight with George Gascón, a Latino who previously served as San Francisco DA.”

