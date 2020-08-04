Marchers Call on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Residents to Back Police

Families of Chicago police officers and their supporters took to the streets of the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood to call on Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and other residents to support the Chicago Police Department on Sunday.

The dozens who joined the “Walk to Support CPD” said that Chicago’s finest have been going through a rough couple of months, from protests to an uptick in summer violent crime, and said they wanted to show support, WLS reported.

“You see these guys are out here and these women out here serving, and you don’t know if they’re going to go home tonight,” said Donna Marquez, whose brother, Officer Donald Marquez, was killed in the line of duty. “They don’t even know it. They pray they will. We pray they will.”

Those at Sunday’s rally also looked to criticize Lightfoot for her “lack of support” for the police as Chicago gun violence continues to plague the city.

The demonstration comes within days of three Chicago police officers and 21 civilians being shot, with six fatalities.

On August 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Lightfoot’s Chicago saw a 139 percent increase in murders during July 2020 as compared to the previous year.