Donald Trump Favors Delivering Convention Speech at the White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday in an interview he was considering delivering his convention speech at the White House.

“I’ll probably do mine from the White House,” Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox and Friends, noting it was the “easiest and least expensive” option for security reasons.

The idea has angered critics who believe the White House should remain a site for politically neutral speeches and activities.

The president was set to deliver his August 27th nomination speech in Jacksonville, Florida, before a flare-up of the coronavirus in the state led the RNC to cancel those plans.

Trump said he favored the idea of delivering the speech at the White House.

“I think it’s a beautiful setting,” he said. “I love the building, I’m there right now, I spend a lot of time here … and I think it’s a great place and greatly representative of our nation.”

Trump clarified, however, the decision was not officially locked in

“If for some reason, somebody had difficulty with it, I could go someplace else,” Trump said.