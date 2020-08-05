Donald Trump: Joe Biden Is Whatever Radical Left ‘Tell Him to Be’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden would continue doing whatever the radical left told him do.

“Joe Biden’s whatever they tell him to be,” Trump said, arguing that the former vice president was not in control of his campaign.

The president spoke about Biden in an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning in reaction to an interview with Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, who insisted that her husband would govern as a moderate.

“It’s good that a wife is … I would expect a wife to say that that’s an appropriate thing to say,” Trump said.

The president pointed to Biden’s agreement with radical left Democrat socialists such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Joe is being taken so far left. Look at the manifesto that he and Bernie agreed to. That’s further left than Bernie ever was,” Trump said.

Trump warned that if Biden were elected, the economy would plunge in fears of his leftist agenda such as the Green New Deal.

“Joe will drive the market into a depression, and the biggest thing holding back our stock market is the possibility that Biden gets elected, because if he gets elected our stock market will crash,” Trump said.

The president added that countries in Europe, China, and Iran were “dreaming” of a Biden presidency because he would be soft on trade.

“They are dreaming about Joe Biden. They dream about it every night. They go to bed, they say please Joe, let Joe win, we will so be rich,” he said.