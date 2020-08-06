Nolte: Does Joe Biden Realize He Just Invited the Public to Judge His Mental Fitness?

Joe Biden is incapable of pronouncing the words “mental fitness,” and yet, he still invited the public to judge him on his mental fitness.

“I am very willing to let the American people judge my physical, mental fil–my physical as well as my mental fil–fitness,” Biden tried to say on Tuesday during an online interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.

When asked if he had taken a cognitive test, the aging Biden blurted out, “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man.”

And because Joe Biden is a documented racist who sees a black man and automatically thinks “junkie,” he then said the following to Errol Barnett, a black journalist: “That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?”

While we can all agree that Biden was never the brightest bulb in the chandelier, the 749-year-old’s mental decline is breathtakingly real, which is why he continues to hide out in his basement, hide behind his wife, and has yet to agree to an interview with anyone who would challenge or test him.

But even sympathetic interviewers and easy questions, questions like Have you taken a cognitive test? result in these disturbing senior moments — disturbing to anyone who cares about Joe Biden and disturbing to those of us who realize he’s the favorite to win the presidency in about 90 days.

And now Grandpa Joe’s latest senior moment is to invite the American people to “judge my physical, mental fil–my physical as well as my mental fil–fitness” — which, I think, means his mental fitness…

Is he sure he wants us to do that?

Does he even know he did that?

After all, just a few weeks ago, Biden assured America he had, indeed, taken all kinds of cognitive tests and passed with flying colors.

Now, he says he’s never taken a cognitive test — and why the hell should he, you coked-out junkie!

Did he lie about taking those cognitive tests?

Did he forget he took those cognitive tests?

If you forget you took a cognitive test, does that affect your final score?

Whether Biden likes it or not, whether he gives us permission to or not, the American people are going to judge this feeble old man’s “physical, mental fil– …physical as well as … mental fil–fitness.”

Of course, we are. These are serious times, and we need a president capable of doing more than reading off a teleprompter in between Matlock reruns, someone willing to be tested, challenged, and out there earning our votes.

Biden and his team believe that hiding out and letting Trump beat Trump is a good strategy, and it is when Trump is actually beating Trump. But the race is closing now, and voters are starting to get uncomfortable, not only with Biden hiding in his basement, but with the fact that almost every time he’s not reading something, he is proving that his mental decline is very, very real.

