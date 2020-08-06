Joe Biden Tries to ‘Clarify’ Remarks About African Americans; No Apology

Former Vice President Joe Biden attempted to “clarify” his remarks earlier Thursday about African Americans, in which he said — twice, before two separate audiences — that they were not “diverse,” unlike the Latino community.

On Thursday morning, in a pre-recorded video interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), Biden said: “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things … it’s a very diverse community.”

Later, in a virtual address to the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO), Biden said: “Now, what I mean by full diversity, unlike the African American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere. … different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos.”

President Donald Trump criticized Biden’s remarks, as did many black leaders, such as Ken Blackwell:

.@JoeBiden thinks all black people think alike? COME ON JOE! We all fashioned in the image of God and are unique individuals. Biden's racist concepts continue to flow from his history and current statements! @TeamTrump @BlackVoices4DJT @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/KafB2BSxhM — Ken Blackwell (@kenblackwell) August 6, 2020

On Thursday night, Biden attempted to walk back his remarks:

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Notably, Biden did not apologize.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.