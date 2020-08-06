WATCH: Knife-Wielding Man Allegedly Charges Officer, Gets Shot

Body cam footage from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, shows 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin, Jr., allegedly armed with knives and charging at police officer Bryan Pray, then getting shot.

The Sheboygan Press reported that the shooting happened July 2, 2020, but the body cam footage was put online August 5, 2020, following Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski’s investigation into the shooting.

The body cam video, together with surveillance video from the area, shows Pray arriving in response to a 6 a.m. disturbance call about a man allegedly “attacking a woman,” according to NBC 26. When Pray reached Indiana Avenue and South 15th Street he turned onto South 15th Street and Ruffin allegedly began walking toward the police vehicle.

Pray exited the vehicle, asked Ruffin if he was doing okay, and asked him to take a seat on the curb. Ruffin allegedly refused to comply.

Ruffin allegedly began walking toward Pray, leading Pray to warn him that he was going to get tased, Fox6 reported.

Pray fired the taser, but Ruffin allegedly continued to approach. Pray then fired his service weapon, killing Ruffin.

Pray has been with the Sheboygan Police Department approximately two and a half years. Responding officers said Pray was shaken over the incident, telling them, “He chased me, man! He charged me, man. I almost fell. I tased him first, and I told him.”

An autopsy showed that Ruffin “was shot in the chest four times.”

