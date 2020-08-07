Video: Portland Rioters Throw Paint on Elderly Woman’s Face for Defending Police Station

elderly woman in Portland
Portland Police Bureau
Hannah Bleau

Portland protesters aggressively confronted two elderly women who reportedly tried to stop some of the flagrant criminal activity — throwing paint on one of them — the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed.

Portland hit its 70th night of protests late Thursday night into early Friday morning — the day after violent protesters attempted to set the East Precinct on fire. Despite condemnation from Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), protesters targeted the building again, vandalizing security cameras with spray paint. One demonstrator successfully dismantled a security camera, the police affirmed. Authorities added that members of the group hurled cans of spray paint at the East Precinct.

The PPB reported that “two elderly community members attempted to stop the group from vandalizing the building with paint and were subsequently hit with the paint.” Videos show protesters aggressively confronting one woman, who was covered in what appeared to be a white liquid:

Another video shows protesters smashing the wall of a barrier next to an elderly woman in a walker who was holding a “BLM” sign — the same woman who appeared to attempt to put out a fire, referenced by the PPB:

Several thank-you notes on blue hearts from community members which were affixed to the front of East Precinct were used as an accelerant for the garbage can fire. An elderly community member came forward in an attempt to extinguish the fire. As she did this, group members stood in her way. As the group attempted to keep the fire ignited, several others in the group shined lasers at the security cameras affixed to East Precinct and continued tagging the building with graffiti. Shortly after, PPB with the help of OSP began dispersing the crowd.

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly, as they did the night prior, due to the violence in the area:

According to journalist Andy Ngo, protesters also set their sites on a residential area, as several videos show:

PPB said protesters hurled glass bottles, heavy rocks, paint, commercial-grade fireworks, and eggs at officers as they tried to disperse the crowd. Members of the group also shined lasers in officers’ eyes.

Police said “several” arrests were made as a result of the criminal activity “including an individual who had a loaded handgun.”

“Information on arrests will be provided as it becomes available,” the PPB added.

