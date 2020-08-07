Video: Portland Rioters Throw Paint on Elderly Woman’s Face for Defending Police Station

Portland protesters aggressively confronted two elderly women who reportedly tried to stop some of the flagrant criminal activity — throwing paint on one of them — the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed.

Portland hit its 70th night of protests late Thursday night into early Friday morning — the day after violent protesters attempted to set the East Precinct on fire. Despite condemnation from Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), protesters targeted the building again, vandalizing security cameras with spray paint. One demonstrator successfully dismantled a security camera, the police affirmed. Authorities added that members of the group hurled cans of spray paint at the East Precinct.

The PPB reported that “two elderly community members attempted to stop the group from vandalizing the building with paint and were subsequently hit with the paint.” Videos show protesters aggressively confronting one woman, who was covered in what appeared to be a white liquid:

An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group. The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Another video shows protesters smashing the wall of a barrier next to an elderly woman in a walker who was holding a “BLM” sign — the same woman who appeared to attempt to put out a fire, referenced by the PPB:

Several thank-you notes on blue hearts from community members which were affixed to the front of East Precinct were used as an accelerant for the garbage can fire. An elderly community member came forward in an attempt to extinguish the fire. As she did this, group members stood in her way. As the group attempted to keep the fire ignited, several others in the group shined lasers at the security cameras affixed to East Precinct and continued tagging the building with graffiti. Shortly after, PPB with the help of OSP began dispersing the crowd.

After dumping white paint all over the Portland Police east precinct, a rioter smashes the can on the wood barrier next to the face of an elderly woman who tried to stop them. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/ejBnaDPWBG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Antifa militant stops an elderly woman from putting out a fire they started at the Portland Police east precinct. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/RBGb5cNu3g — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly, as they did the night prior, due to the violence in the area:

Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of crowd control agents and or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

These ties made out of rebar were constructed by some members of the group who gathered outside of East Precinct tonight. The ties were meant to pop police vehicle tires. Several of the ties were thrown in the street and police vehicles ran them over, causing damage to tires. pic.twitter.com/hxkvpYVMvO — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

According to journalist Andy Ngo, protesters also set their sites on a residential area, as several videos show:

With no federal officers to fight in downtown Portland, antifa are now trying to turn southeast Portland, a residential area, into their new war zone. Video by @PDXzane shows smoke being deployed as antifa run around the streets. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bxmj9tRAuh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

The woman’s neighbors come out to protect their neighborhood after antifa rioters begin to trash it. The woman who was blinded with the lasers yesterday is holding a bat at the door. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vwaozS2i24 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

PPB said protesters hurled glass bottles, heavy rocks, paint, commercial-grade fireworks, and eggs at officers as they tried to disperse the crowd. Members of the group also shined lasers in officers’ eyes.

Police said “several” arrests were made as a result of the criminal activity “including an individual who had a loaded handgun.”

“Information on arrests will be provided as it becomes available,” the PPB added.