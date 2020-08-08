Gallup: One-Third of Americans Would Not Get a Coronavirus Vaccine

One in three Americans would not get a free, FDA-approved vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, a Gallup poll released Friday revealed.

While a majority indicated they would agree to be vaccinated, a sizeable portion of Americans indicated they would not.

“If an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus/COVID-19 was available right now at no cost, would you agree to be vaccinated?” Gallup asked.

Sixty-five percent of all Americans said yes, compared to 35 percent who said no.

The decision to get a vaccine appears to correspond strongly with political parties. A vast majority of Democrats, 81 percent, said they would get a vaccine, as did 59 percent of independents. However, a majority of Republicans, 53 percent, indicated they would not get the vaccination, compared to 47 percent of Republicans who said they would.

A majority in every age range indicated they would agree to the vaccination, although those 18-29 hold the biggest majority, 74 percent saying they would get the vaccination, despite their status as one of the lowest-risk age groups. Seventy percent of those 65 and older, the highest-risk age group, said they would get it.

The survey, conducted July 20-August 2 among 7,632 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

The survey coincides with a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, which found just 42 percent committing to getting a vaccination in the fall.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported:

In early May when the poll first started asking this question, 55 percent said they would agree to get vaccinated. Slippage has occurred every month since. In late May, the number dropped to 50 percent. In early July, it was just 46 percent. Now we’re down to 42 percent.

Vice President Mike Pence said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily that the administration has been working on a vaccination since February and expressed hope that the U.S. will have a viable vaccine before the year’s end.

“We’re going to keep driving relentlessly to have a safe and effective vaccine,” Pence said. “I hope, and I believe, before the end of this year.”

President Trump said it might be possible to have a vaccination prior to the November election.

“I think in some cases, yes, possible before, but right around that time,” Trump told radio host Geraldo Rivera.