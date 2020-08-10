Donald Trump Rips ‘RINO Ben Sasse’ for ‘Foolishness’

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) for complaining about his executive orders to help Americans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Sasse on Saturday criticized Trump’s executive orders to halt the governments collecting of payroll tax, and provide $400 federal unemployment checks to Americans.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Sasse wrote in a statement, complaining Trump “does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law.”

Trump endorsed Sasse in September 2019, despite the Senator publicly criticizing him.

Sasse also complained about Trump failing to publicly respond to the Russian bounty story, and his plan to withdraw troops from Germany and South Korea.

He even complained about Trump’s decision to stand against the rioters by walking to St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.

Sasse faces re-election in 2020.

Trump condemned Sasse’s complaints which are fueling a growing corporate media narrative that the Republican party is looking past Trump’s presidency to prepare for a loss in 2020 against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!” Trump wrote.