Florida appears to be past its peak of the Chinese coronavirus, which ravaged the southern portion of the state over the summer, reporting its lowest single-day case increase since June.

New positive cases of the virus are continuing to fall in the Sunshine State, which reported 4,155 cases on Monday — the lowest single-day increase since June.

Additionally, Florida experienced a general downward trend in the overall positivity rate during the weekend, with the percent positivity — for new cases, specifically — dropping to 8.46 percent on Saturday and 8.6 percent on Sunday. The low rates exclude those who have already tested positive for the virus once.

“Those lower rates brought down last week’s seven-day rates to 13% and 9.5% for all tests and new cases, respectively — the lowest such rates since late June,” NBC Miami reported.

Overall, Florida has reported 536,961 cumulative cases — 531,217 for Florida residents. The state has also reported 8,277 resident deaths and 30,785 hospitalizations. Of those, 6,948 are currently hospitalized with the Chinese coronavirus as the “primary” diagnosis, according to the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. According to the agency’s data, Florida has more than 25 percent hospital bed availability statewide and more than 20 percent adult ICU bed availability.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said last week that hospitalization numbers were indicating a “great movement downward” across the state.

Over four million people have been tested for the virus in the Sunshine State, representing over 18 percent of its population.