Report: ‘Major Explosion’ in Baltimore, Children Trapped

Hannah Bleau

Emergency personnel are responding to what has been described as a “major explosion” in Baltimore, with “multiple people” reportedly trapped, including children.

According to the Baltimore City firefighters union, the explosion occurred near Reisterstown Road, affecting several homes and trapping “at least” five individuals, including children. Authorities are responding to the scene:

“Eyewitnesses tell WJZ they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake,” the outlet reported.

Update: At least one individual was killed and two injured as a result of what authorities describe as a gas explosion:

