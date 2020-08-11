Donald Trump: Biden’s Vice President Pick ‘Very Important’ Because He’s ‘Got Some Things Going On’

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s choice for a running mate was important because of his declining mental abilities.

“In this case, you know, because Joe’s got some things going on, let’s not kid ourselves … Joe’s got some pretty big things going on so you know this is going to be a very important pick and it will be interesting to see who he chooses.”

The president spoke about Biden’s running mate during an interview with Fox Sports Radio Host Clay Travis on Tuesday morning.

Biden has reportedly met with all of the potential vice presidential candidates on his shortlist and is weighing the decision at his beach house in Deleware.

Trump said Biden’s pick ultimately would not make that much of a difference in the presidential race.

“In the end, I don’t think it’s going to matter, Joe is going to have to stand on his own two feet,” he said.

The president said that he would not have limited himself, as Biden did, to selecting a woman running mate.

“I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done, first of all, he roped himself into a certain group of people, which was fine,” he said. “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. Some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know.”

Ultimately, Trump said, Americans did not historically vote based on who was the vice president, although he praised his own

“People don’t vote for the vice president, they really don’t,” he said. “You can pick George Washington to be your vice president, lets pick up Abraham Lincoln coming back from the dead, they just don’t seem to vote for the vice president.”