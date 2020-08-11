President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden had selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020.

The president criticized Harris for treating his nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, unfairly during the confirmation hearings.

“That was a horrible event,” Trump said. “I thought it was terrible for her, I thought it was terrible for our nation. She was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful than anybody in the U.S. Senate.”

The president spoke about Harris during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday evening, shortly after the Biden campaign announced his decision.

“She was my number one draft pick,” Trump said. “We’ll see how it works out.”

Trump said he was surprised by Biden’s pick after she performed so poorly in the Democrat presidential primaries.

“That’s like a poll,” Trump said.

Trump said that Harris was “nasty” to Biden during the Democrat primaries.

“She was probably nastier than even Pochahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump said, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s attacks against Biden during the primary. “It’s hard to pick someone that’s so disrespectful.”

Trump also criticized Harris for her record of prosecuting criminal marijuana cases in California and admitting during the Democrat primaries that she smoked marijuana.

“Well she lied. She said things that were untrue,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, the Trump campaign released a video calling Harris a “phony” and highlighted her record of supporting leftist policy proposals.

“She’s a big tax raiser. She’s a big slasher of funds for our military,” Trump said.