Joe Biden (D) announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate on Tuesday — someone who holds far-left positions, particularly on climate change, an issue central to the progressive wing’s vision for America.

Despite initially positioning herself as a more “moderate” candidate during the primary, Harris holds a common vision with the far-left, proposing a ban on plastic straws and altering the food pyramid as part of a greater effort to address climate change.

Biden, whom many have described as a “moderate” candidate, has demonstrated his willingness to embrace radical left-wing policies. While the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force displayed Biden’s ease in moving further to the left, his choice for a running mate reinforced that reality.

While climate change remains among the least important issues for Americans moving into the 2020 election, it remains a central piece in the Democrat Party’s overall platform, and Harris’s vision is just as radical as those of Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — champions of the Green New Deal.

“We must have and adopt a Green New Deal,” Harris said during a debate last summer. “On day one as president, I would reenter us in the Paris Agreement and put it in place so we would be carbon neutral by 2030.”

That same summer, Harris teamed up with Ocasio-Cortez to advance the “Climate Equity Act,” which would rate economic regulations “based on its impact on low-income communities, which are disproportionately affected by climate change because they are often in flood zones, near highways or power plants, or adjacent to polluted lands known as brownfields,” according to the New York Times.

Harris doubled down on her radical positions during CNN’s Climate Change Town Hall last September, expressing support for both banning plastic straws and creating incentives to end the use of single-use plastic altogether.

“I think we have to create incentives to ban these — we have to create incentives, and there is no question that we have seen innovation take place when leaders lead,” she said.

“I think we should, yes,” Harris said when asked if we should ban plastic straws. “I’m going to be honest, it’s really difficult to drink out of a paper straw…we’ve got to kind of perfect that one a little bit more.”

She added that officials should “encourage innovation.”

“And I think we can do a little better than some of those flimsy plastic straws. But we do need to ban the plastic,” she reiterated.

During that same forum, Harris said she would “support changing dietary guidelines — the food pyramid” to reduce red meat consumption as part of a greater effort to address climate change.

“I’ve actually worked on this issue in the past, and it’s about consumer awareness,” Harris said, reminding the audience that she, too, enjoys a burger from “time to time.”

“I strongly believe the American consumer is left without the information that you need and deserve to have about what it is that you are putting in your body or surrounding yourselves with and the health implications of those things,” she said.

“The California Democrat added that included upon that list ‘should be a measure of the impact on the environment,'” as Breitbart News reported at the time.

Despite her advocacy for consumer awareness, Harris gleefully participated in the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Iowa in September — which featured over 10,000 sizzling steaks — even busting a move at the event:

I don't know if you heard, but I'm moving to Iowa! Thank you, @PolkDems, for putting on a fantastic #SteakFry and giving us the opportunity to bring our campaign directly to Iowans. We're going to win this thing by coming together and fighting for the best of who we are. pic.twitter.com/z6gu9sBe6g — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2019

Notably, Biden assisted organizers in grilling the steaks, demonstrating no concern for the purported impact red meat has on the environment: