The nightly riots in Portland, Oregon, that began in late May continued on Monday night with police revealing the dangerous weapons used against city and state police officers. They also cited a mob making another attempt to burn down a station with police personnel inside.

Those weapons including large ball bearings, golf balls and lasers, which have been used against police before and resulted in at least two individuals that could be facing permanent sight loss.

“Some individuals in the crowd began shining bright strobe lights in the officers’ and troopers’ eyes, causing them pain,” the police press release said. “Officers had to move vehicles into position to light up the crowd and make it more difficult to target officers with lights. There were also items thrown at officers including eggs and water bottles.”

“Reports came in of other attacks on officers,” the press release continued, including photos of some of the weapons rioters used. “One officer was struck in the face by a ball bearing. The officer’s face shield protected him from what would have likely been a very serious injury.”

“Another officer had an arm injury (hyperextended elbow) during a scuffle and she was treated and released from a hospital. Officers had golf balls, rocks, and potatoes launched at them, the press release said.

A riot was declared at 11 p.m. on Monday and the crowd was dispersed by 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The press release included a list of the nine people arrested, including two charged with “assaulting a public safety officer.”

• Grant, Jackalyn, 22, of Tehachapi, CA, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Arteaga, Simona, 39, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Resist Arrest

• Massey, Olivia, 20, of Minneapolis, MN, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest

• Sites, Matthew, 48, of Long Beach, WA, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Curtis, Peter, 40, of Scappoose, OR, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

• Wilkinson, Felicity, 33, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

• Piombouf, Elizabeth, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

• Perri, Catlyn, 27, of Vancouver, WA, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving

Wellmon, Zaire, 24, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (4 counts), Assault in the Fourth Degree (felony), Resist Arrest (4 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter