Kamala Harris Led Smear Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), whom Joe Biden chose as his running mate on Tuesday, led efforts to smear Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in 2018.

Harris pursued unsubstantiated accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, even introducing a letter from a “Jane Doe” who claimed that youthful Kavanaugh and a friend had raped her “several times” after offering her a lift home from a party.

She earned condemnation for a deceptively-edited video in which she claimed Kavanaugh opposed birth control:

Here is Kavanaugh's full answer. There's no question that he uncritically used the term "abortion-inducing drugs," which is a dog whistle term used by extreme anti-choice groups to describe birth control. pic.twitter.com/PMbZzu8DqD — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 8, 2018

Even left-leaning PolitiFact rated Harris’s attack on Kavanaugh as “false.”

Harris’s efforts were so brazen that they even earned criticism from the two major liberal newspapers in her home state, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times.

At one point, she asked Kavanaugh about whether he had spoken to anyone at a particular law firm, adding ominously: “Be sure about your answer, sir.” But as the Times‘ Michael McGough noted, “there was no big reveal.”

One of my favorite stories in Justice on Trial was when Kamala Harris blatantly tried to perjury trap Kavanaugh by asking if he'd ever talked to anyone at a particular law firm. It was pretty lame but Media LOVED IT. Then it all fell apart because she literally had nothing. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 11, 2020

Later, Harris earned condemnation from conservatives for referring to the U.S. Constitution — which Kavanaugh kept in his pocket — as “that book you carry.”

In 2019, once Kavanaugh was already on the Court, Harris called for him to be impeached over yet another dubious allegation against the justice, which swiftly fell apart.

Harris saw her own opposition to Kavanaugh as a political plus. Politico reported at the time: “Kamala Harris rides Kavanaugh rage in likely 2020 bid.”

