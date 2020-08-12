A mother in Indiantown, Florida, was attacked and shot dead Tuesday morning while her ten-year-old daughter sat in front of a computer participating in a virtual classroom.

CBS 12 reports that the mother, 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales, was in the home with her children around 8 a.m. when her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Donald J. Williams, allegedly showed up and killed her.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said, “There was some type of argument. He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video.”

Snyder said that Williams allegedly became “enraged” during the argument and shot Rosado-Morales while her daughter was in an online classroom.

The teacher said she heard noise and knew something was going on. She said she muted the classroom so other students could not hear it and then she saw the ten-year-old daughter put her hands over her ears. Thereafter the screen went blank.

Snyder explained that the screen going blank was due to a bullet striking the ten-year-old’s computer.

TC Palm reports that Williams allegedly “got on a bicycle and went to a nearby laundromat and then boarded a community … bus.”

The bus driver noted that Williams had a bag in hand and was acting suspicious, so she stepped off and called 911. Martin County Sheriff’s SWAT officers responded and took Williams into custody.

