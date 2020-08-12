Former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach and GOP candidate leads Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) by ten points in Minnesota’s seventh congressional district, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The Tarrance Group conducted a survey on behalf of the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which found that Fischbach leads by ten points against Peterson, or 52 to 42 percent.

The poll also found that Fischbach has a solid voter identification base. Eighty-three percent know of her; 45 percent of voters have a favorable impression of Fischbach, and 20 percent have a negative view of the former lieutenant governor.

Minnesota’s seventh congressional district could serve as one of the more likely districts for Republicans to flip this cycle; President Donald Trump won the district in 2016 by more than 30 points, while Peterson only won by five points.

Fischbach has also worked to build a financial war chest ahead of the general election, as she has outraised Peterson in the last two quarters.

Other polls have suggested that Democrats’ stronghold in Minnesota has continued to slip.

An Emerson College poll released on Tuesday found that former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over Trump has slipped to three points.

The survey also found that Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) and former Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) have struck a statistical tie in Minnesota’s Senate race. The survey found that Smith leads Lewis by three points, or 48 to 45 percent, with seven percent of voters remaining undecided.

Spencer Kimball, the director of the Emerson College poll, said that “in 2016, the Senate races in each state were won by the same party that won the Presidential election in that state, and it appears that the same pattern might emerge in 2020.”

The Tarrance Group conducted the poll on behalf of the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) between August 2 and 5. The Tarrance Group contacted 413 registered voters and the poll has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.