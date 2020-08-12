Los Angeles County, California — a sanctuary jurisdiction — will not cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, vowing to free all criminal illegal aliens into the United States.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office had already ceased most cooperation with ICE agents, freeing up to 100 illegal aliens every day into the community, according to Homeland Security officials.

This week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that Los Angeles County officials will now only honor ICE detainers on criminal illegal aliens after agents have gotten a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

The maneuver allows Los Angeles County officials to absolve responsibility, even though ICE agents are not required to obtain judicial warrants for suspected criminal illegal aliens and judges are not permitted to issue warrants for civil immigration violations.

Such broad sanctuary policy means even criminal illegal aliens convicted of serious violent crimes like rape, manslaughter, assault, and child sex crimes can be released back into the community when ICE is unable to secure judicial warrants.

California has one of the most expansive sanctuary state policy’s in the nation, banning local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE in most cases. The policy ensures that illegal aliens are readily released back into communities instead of being transferred to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Homeland Security officials last year revealed that up to 80 percent of illegal aliens freed back into the U.S. by sanctuary jurisdictions go on to commit additional crimes.

