Democrats Give Ocasio-Cortez Just 60 Seconds in Convention Speaking Time

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pauses while speaking during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on four progressive Democratic congresswomen, saying if they're not happy in the United States "they can leave." (Photo by Alex …
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the ringleader of the far-left “Squad,” will have just 60 seconds to deliver remarks at the Democratic National Convention next week, she confirmed on Wednesday.

While Ocasio-Cortez landed a speaker spot at the virtual convention, which will only air two hours per night, Democrat organizers are only giving the progressive firebrand 60 seconds to speak:

Many view the short speaking slot as another slight from the establishment:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom Ocasio-Cortez endorsed during the Democrat primary race, is also included in the packed speaker lineup, although it was not immediately clear if he, too, is contained to such a severe time restraint.

Other speakers expected to address Democrats over the course of the week include former presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as well as the Obamas, the Clintons, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D), who was given a speaker slot after expressing surprise that he was not included in the original lineup.

Ocasio-Cortez’s 60-second speaking slot does little to address the complaints and concerns from progressives, many of whom took issue with Joe Biden (D) choosing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

“The contempt for the base is, wow,” Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for Sanders, remarked following the announcement.

During an appearance on Democracy Now! this week, Gray explained that there remains a “great deal of frustration” over the Biden-Harris ticket due to the Democrats’ choice “not only to nominate a candidate who is known as the author of what is actually called the Joe Biden Crime Bill, but he’s gone and also selected a running mate who is known for being the top cop from California — the state that has the second-highest number of incarcerated people in America.”

