Joe Biden Calls for National Outdoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Age

Every American should wear a mask outside for at least the next three months, Joe Biden demanded Thursday during a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

No matter the age or location, Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are seeking a one-size-fits-all approach to combating the Wuhan coronavirus.

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.

After @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris were briefed by public health experts, Biden says America's 50 governors should institute mask mandates for the next three months to help save lives. pic.twitter.com/xfOGgZyWdt — Matt Hill (@thematthill) August 13, 2020

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.

He did not qualify his statement with any age range.

“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” he continued, claiming that such a policy would save 40,000 lives.

Biden said such a rule has nothing to do with rights “but your responsibility as an American.”

The former vice president, who has spent most of his time campaigning from his Delaware home, said he will “occasionally” get confronted in public over wearing a mask, and he challenges those critics’ patriotism.

“Be a patriot,” he said he tells them.

Biden added wearing a mask decreases cases “expodentially [sic].”

The presumptive Democrat nominee for president left the event without taking questions from reporters.

Biden was seen earlier this week wearing a mask while riding a bicycle:

Seems like he’s clearly doing a bit here? pic.twitter.com/bN8RXW99Ya — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) August 8, 2020

