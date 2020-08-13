Mike Pence: We Will Not Let Kamala Harris Cut America’s Meat

Vice President Mike Pence vowed Thursday to protect America’s meat consumption from onerous government regulations set by leftists.

Pence recalled that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said in a CNN forum that the federal government should educate Americans on the impact of meat consumption on climate change.

“I’ve got some red meat for you,” Pence said. “We’re not going to let Joe Biden or Kamala Harris cut America’s meat.”

Pence spoke at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, with “Farmers and Ranchers for Trump” campaign and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The vice president also visited with an Iowa farming family that was affected by a massive derecho to see first hand the widespread destruction of their crops.

“I must tell you, when I heard about this storm, as a lifelong Hoosier, I was taken aback to hear the magnitude of this storm and its impact,” Pence said.

He promised Iowa farmers and ranchers that the Trump administration would not forget them and would work with their senators and governor to offer them assistance and recovery aid.