Report: Donald Trump’s Brother Hospitalized and ‘Very Ill’; Trump Expected to Visit

President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed on Friday.

Trump’s younger brother has been admitted to a hospital in New York City and is “very ill,” according to a report from ABC News.

The outlet added that the president is expected to visit Robert, as the commander-in-chief is “already scheduled to visit his nearby country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday and deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president has a “very good” relationship with his brother. While details of Robert Trump’s condition currently remain scarce, the press secretary added that more information is forthcoming.

Robert Trump, 72, was hospitalized in June, spending more than a week in the intensive care unit at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

That same month, Robert moved to halt the publication of his niece’s tell-all book, contending that it would “violate a pact among family members,” according to the Associated Press.