Watch Live: President Donald Trump Holds a Press Conference

President Donald Trump on Friday is scheduled to hold a press conference at the White House.
The president will update Americans on the ongoing fight against the coronavirus and efforts to provide aid to Americans suffering the economic effects of the lockdowns.
He is also expected to react to the news that a former FBI lawyer will plead guilty for altering a document in a FISA application for surveillance of Trump’s campaign.
The press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
.
