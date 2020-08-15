Gallup: Outlook on Chinese Coronavirus Gradually Improving

The general public’s outlook on the Chinese coronavirus is gradually improving, a Gallup poll released Friday showed.

While 60 percent said they believe the coronavirus situation in the United States is getting worse, that represents a 13-point drop from the 73 percent who said the same in Gallup’s July 13-19 survey. Those who believe it is getting “a lot” or “a little” better jumped from 15 percent to 22 percent, and the percentage of those who believe the situation is staying the same increased by five percentage points, from 12 percent to 17 percent.

“Democrats, Republicans and independents are all less likely now than in mid-July to say the situation is getting worse, although vast party differences remain,” Gallup reported.

Ninety percent of Democrats, for instance, believe the situation is getting worse, compared to 59 percent of independents and 25 percent of Republicans who say the same. Republicans appear to be the most optimistic, with 49 percent stating that the situation is improving. Twenty-one percent of independents indicated the same sentiments, but only two percent of Democrats said the situation is getting better.

Although a majority of Americans across the board remain concerned by the virus, worries about coronavirus testing and hospital availability are lessening. Testing concerns fell from 42 percent to 38 percent, while concerns about hospital supplies and availability fell from 49 percent to 42 percent.

“The percentage of Americans worried about getting COVID-19 has declined slightly in recent weeks,” Gallup added. Fifty-five percent indicated that they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about contracting the virus, compared to 58 percent who said the same last month.

The survey, taken August 3-9 among 3,752 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

An OH Predictive Insights survey released this week found that a plurality of voters in the battleground state of Arizona remain optimistic about the outlook of the coronavirus situation in their state. According to the survey, 46 percent of likely voters expect the situation to get “much” or “somewhat” better over the next month. Slightly less than one-third, or 32 percent, say it will get “much” or “somewhat” worse.

The slow-growing, cautious optimism — in both battleground states and nationwide — could bode well for President Trump as the election draws nearer.