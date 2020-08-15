Report: 12 Shootings, 20 Victims, on Friday Alone in de Blasio’s NYC

Twelve shooting incidents left behind 20 victims on Friday alone in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reported that one of Friday’s shooting victims died.

ABC 7 reports that the Friday fatality occurred in broad daylight, 4:00 p.m., when 28-year-old Deshawn Reid was shot in front of his Flatbush apartment on Ocean Avenue. Reid was unresponsive when medical help arrived.

The Post noted that Friday’s 12 shootings mean “there were at least 32 shootings this week before sunrise Saturday.”

ABC 7 reports two people were killed in shootings overnight. The first of the deaths was a 30-year-old shot and killed in Harlem, and the second was a 28-year-old man shot and killed as he was leaving a party in Queens Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old was later identified as off-duty police corrections officer John Jeff. He was shot while “walking down Ridgedale Street near DeFoe Street in Jamaica.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr.’s released a statement:

Early this morning, the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association was notified that New York City Correction Officer John Jeff, assigned to the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island, was found dead in South Jamaica Queens. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was 28 years old and was on the job for just over two years with his whole life and career ahead of him. He was well-liked and highly regarded by his fellow officers. While the police continue to investigate this horrific incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, our hearts and prayers are with Correction Officer Jeff’s family and his fellow officers at AMKC during this painful time. We are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Correction Officer Jeff’s assailant or assailants.

