The Republican National Committee (RNC) has launched a website aimed at exposing Joe Biden’s (D) “disastrous record, hypocrisy, and flawed vision for America” ahead of the Democrat National Convention, which kicks off on Monday.

The website serves as a one-stop-shop for bite-size facts on the former vice president’s history of corruption. It features “folders” covering a range of topics, from China to Hunter Biden.

One folder on TheRealJoe.com is titled “Biden, Inc.,” providing several examples of the Biden family leveraging their name to enrich themselves, as Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart News senior contributor, has documented in his New York Times bestseller, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

Other folders include Biden on the economy, trade, foreign policy, energy and accountability, crime and guns, health care and abortion, and China.

Examples from the “China” folder include:

Biden supported China’s membership into the World Trade Organization and granting China “Most Favored Nation” trade status, which killed 3.7 million American jobs.

Since touring China in the 1970s, Biden has consistently downplayed the potential economic and military threats from the communist regime and repeatedly supported trade relations with China that hurt Americans.

Prior to the Implementation of Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) with China in 2000, Biden voted against human rights standards and enforcement for the country.

The website features sections to Biden’s family members, including Hunter Biden, Frank Biden, and James Biden, and offers a cache of videos featuring infamous Biden gaffes and extreme views. It also provides a section for voters to donate or volunteer to defeat Trump’s challenger.

“Since Joe Biden refuses to take questions from the press about his radical agenda and failed track record, the RNC is making sure the American people know the real Joe,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest said in a statement.

The launch comes on the heels of the Trump campaign and RNC’s $165 million fundraising haul in July, edging out Biden and Democrats by $25 million.