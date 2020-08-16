Multiple Officers Shot in Texas, Suspect Barricaded in Home

Multiple police officers were shot while responding to a call at a house in the Horizon Park area of Cedar Park, Texas.

KHOU reported that the suspect who shot the officers is barricaded in a home off of Natalie Cove.

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

BREAKING: We are investigating preliminary reports of three Cedar Park police officers who have been shot. More to follow. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 16, 2020

The Austin American-Statesman quoted an anonymous source saying three officers were shot.

Police are asking residents to “avoid Bagdad Road between Osage and New Hope.”

KVUE reported that the officers’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

