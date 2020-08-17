At the Democrat National Convention (DNC) on Monday evening, failed Democrat presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke suggested that President Trump is more racist than presidents who owned slaves.

“You had the most destructive, hateful, racist president in the history of this country who is literally tearing apart the fabric of the United States of America,” O’Rourke said during a clip at the DNC.

The accusation suggests O’Rourke believes Trump is more racist than presidents who owned slaves.

Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James Polk, Zachary Taylor, Andrew Johnson, and Ulysses S. Grant are reported to have each owned slaves at one point.

Similarly, presidents such as Lyndon B. Johnson reportedly used racist slurs against black Americans. Biographer Robert Caro said Johnson used the N-word in conversations with Southern senators and referred to the Civil Rights Act of 1957 as the “n***er bill.”

President Harry Truman also reportedly used racial slurs. In conversations with his biographer and letters to his wife, Truman used the N-word. Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Richard Nixon have also reportedly used the N-word.

