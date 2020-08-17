Black Lives Matter Rioters in Portland Target Passersby in Violent Sunday Night

Trans Woman Beaten Portland
Twitter/@CassandraRules
Kristina Wong

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in Portland targeted, beat, or robbed multiple passersby, including a trans woman on Sunday evening, according to multiple videos posted to social media.

A young white woman was chased down the street in downtown Portland, crying out, “We didn’t do anything! … . We were just walking down the street and they just started attacking us!” After a man on a scooter showed up, she started running, according to video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo.

BLM and Antifa rioters also attacked an older white woman, who was leaning against a truck and trying to protect herself.

The white male driver of the truck, which was stopped at the time, then tried to drive away and crashed his truck. The rioters followed him, and when he exited his truck, they forced him to sit on the ground and beat him unconscious.

The same rioters who beat the truck driver also beat and robbed a trans woman that same night.

They first targeted a white man, pushing him as he walked in front of them. A white trans woman appeared to try to stand up for the man, causing the rioters to target her.

Rioters stole the trans woman’s longboard and cell phone. When an older black man carrying a knife scolded the rioters, one threatened him, telling him he would “find out” what was in his bag.

Earlier in the day, journalist Drew Hernandez filmed a BLM rally where the speaker urged attendees to resort to violence.

“We are at war, are you guys ready? Are you ready to jump on this battlefield for justice?” she shouted into a loudspeaker.

In another video, she is heard threatening police.

“We getting ready to get armored up around here,” she shouted. “You gonna need more than a flash-bang to f**k with us.” She went on:

I will continue with my mission by any means necessary. I will continue my mission for justice to hold police accountable for murders and murdering our people by any means necessary. And I’m sure we all know what any means necessary is and how it can go.

 

 

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.