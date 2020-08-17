Donald Trump: Fix Post Office by Raising Shipping Rates for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox & Friends on Monday, defending his efforts to fix the post office and proposing that the government raise shipping rates for Amazon.

The president asserted that the post office is losing a “fortune” by delivering packages for Amazon at a reduced rate.

“Maybe the biggest problem with the post office is Amazon,” Trump said, noting that Amazon and other online companies used the post office to deliver packages for more expensive deliveries. “They say, ‘Here. You deliver it, you stupid people. You deliver it.'”

Trump said that Amazon’s wealthy CEO, Jeff Bezos, could likely afford to pay a higher rate for shipping costs.

“I said raise the price,” Trump said. “This guy is supposed to be so wealthy, so raise the price. Let him pay for it.”

Trump accused the Democrats of launching a “phony” attack by accusing him of trying to tamper with the election by reforming the post office at a time when they were pressing for more vote-by-mail ballots.

“We’re not tampering,” Trump replied and added, “We want to make it run efficiently, run good. We want it to run for less money, much better, always taking care of our postal workers.”

He noted that the post office had struggled for years, before he even took office, and lost billions of dollars in the process.

“This isn’t a Trump thing. This has been one of the disasters of the world,” he said.