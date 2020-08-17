President Donald Trump campaigned in Minnesota on Monday, criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Trump mentioned Omar’s name during his campaign speech, which immediately drew boos from the crowd of supporters.

Omar, a member of the leftist “squad” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), easily won her primary in Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, which traditionally leans Democrat.

“How the hell did she win the primary?” Trump said. “This woman is crazy! She’s a horrible woman who hates our country.”

One supporter shouted back, “mail-in voting” prompting Trump to chuckle.

“You might be right, we’ll have to check,” he said.

“How does this woman win?” Trump continued. “Where are the people that would vote for her?”

He recalled that Omar described the Minneapolis police department as a “cancer” that was “rotten to the root.”

Trump also criticized Biden for refusing to condemn the comments about police officers.

“Joe Biden did not condemn the comments. He did not want to talk about it. He didn’t disavow her endorsement. He displays it proudly on his website,” he said.

Trump campaigned on the tarmac of the Mankato, Minnesota, airport on Monday acknowledging that the crowds had to be much smaller because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d love to have those rallies, but I guess you just can’t do that, you’re not allowed to do that now,” Trump said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “So we don’t do that, but we do the little airport hops.”

Trump described the rising strength of the left-wing “fascists” that were gaining control of the Democrat party.

“Fascists. They are fascists,” he said. “Some of them, not all of them, but they are getting closer and closer.”

The president warned that if Biden won the presidency, Democrats would rip apart America’s police departments.

“If left-wing Democrats can’t run a city, why let them run a country?” he asked.

Trump also said that Biden would increase refugee admissions from “terrorist hotspots” around the world into Minnesota.

“You are having plenty of problems in Minnesota,” he said. “But I’m going to be so politically correct, I’m not going to say a thing. But I know all about your hotspots, you’ve got some hotspots. Very unfair to Minnesota.”

Trump recalled that he was very close to winning Minnesota in 2016 and urged his supporters to get out and vote.

“I will tell you if I don’t win Minnesota, I’m never going to do it if I run for a third or fourth term,” he joked. “I will never be back, I’ve given up.”