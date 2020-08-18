Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna overwhelmingly won the Republican primary race in Florida’s 13th congressional district on Tuesday night in her bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Charlie Crist (D).

Luna won 36 percent of the vote, defeating four other Republican candidates.

She tweeted after her win: “I just won my election in FL-13 by a wide margin … They said I didn’t have a chance because I lacked ‘experience’ … But the people were with me all the way … This November I will defeat @CharlieCrist & then I’ll help @realDonaldTrump DRAIN THE SWAMP.”

Her victory is also a win for the Trump base. Donald Trump Jr., who did not officially endorse any candidate in the race, tweeted Friday that he heard “great things” about her and that she was a “conservative, pro-Trump Air Force veteran.”

“To be clear, I haven’t endorsed in this race but have heard great things about (Anna Paulina Luna), a conservative, pro-Trump Air Force veteran,” he tweeted.

Luna was endorsed by fellow Floridian Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

She joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and earned her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of West Florida.

She served as the Director of Hispanic Engagement for Turning Point U.S.A., a conservative non-profit aimed at educating and training young conservatives. She is currently the chairwoman of Hispanic initiatives at PragerU.

