Former President Bill Clinton appeared as a featured speaker on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, mere weeks after the release of court documents alleging he appeared on the late Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, where the sex offender is believed to have trafficked underage girls.

Clinton addressed Democrats Tuesday evening, using his speech to criticize President Trump over his administration’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus and attributing the fatalities to Trump’s response.

“COVID hit us much harder than it had to,” Clinton said.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes. His determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there,” he continued.

“Now you have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else,” Clinton said, later adding that Trump will continue to “blame,” “bully,” and “belittle” if he is given four more years.

Clinton’s appearance comes just weeks after the release of court documents, featuring Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she saw the former president on what has been dubbed “Pedophile Island”:

“You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on the island],” Giuffre said, claiming that Epstein replied, “Well, he owes me a favor.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre added. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke.”

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña released a statement in July, claiming that the former president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” he added.

Newly-published photos surfaced on Tuesday, showing Clinton getting a massage from alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies during a stop on a trip to Africa in 2002, in which they traveled aboard the Lolita Express:

Maxwell, the deceased pedophile’s madam who was arrested over the summer on charges related to the enticement of minors and sex-trafficking, has recently been taken off suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. She remains there without bail.