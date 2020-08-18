Donald Trump: Michelle Obama Convention Speech ‘Extremely Divisive’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized former first lady Michelle Obama’s “divisive” Democratic National Convention speech.

“She was over her head, and frankly she should have made the speech live, which she didn’t do,” Trump said. The president spoke about Obama’s speech during an event recognizing the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

Obama was sharply critical of Trump claiming that he was “clearly in over his head” as president and “cannot meet this moment.”

But Trump said her speech was divisive.

“I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive,” he said.

He also noted that the speech was “taped a long time ago,” noting that she failed to recognize Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s pick for vice president, and got the coronavirus death numbers wrong.

Aides to Obama acknowledged Monday evening that her speech was taped nearly a week ago before Biden picked Harris as his running mate.

Trump again stated that he could have never won the White House in 2016 without President Barack Obama’s failures in office.

“I wouldn’t be in the White House except for Barack Obama,” he said. “Because they did a bad job, Biden and Obama, and if they did a good job I wouldn’t be here. I would be building buildings someplace and having a good time.”