Donald Trump Visits Iowa, Vows to Help Rebuild After Derecho Storm

President Donald Trump visited Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tuesday to address the devastating derecho storm affecting over half of the state.

“Iowans have always been resilient and strong and tough and great people,” Trump said. “From the depths of this grave hardship, we will rebuild until we are stronger than we were before.”

The 80-120 miles an hour winds blew through the state of Iowa last week, which flattened an estimated 13 million acres of crops, downed trees, damaged or destroyed farm buildings and homes, and cut power to over 100,000 homes.

The president met with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa and Gov. Kim Reynolds, as well as mayors of some of the towns devastated by the communities.

Sen. Grassley said that 43 percent of that state’s corn and soybean crops were either damaged and destroyed.

“I have never seen mile after mile just flat on the ground,” he said, noting that very little of the crops would be able to recover.

Ernst reminded Trump that the sales of ethanol were down, which was hurting Iowa farmers.

On Monday, Trump insisted that his team find room in his travel schedule to go to Iowa and the president was on the ground on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Iowans were still without power and cell service for several days.

“Is the world aware of what happened in Iowa? Because that’s really something,” Trump said during the roundtable discussion with Iowa leaders about the devastation in the state. “We’re going to take care of it,” he promised.

Grassley thanked President Trump for visiting the state and signing a disaster declaration for the state.

“You’re stepping up to help with that declaration and we thank you,” he said.