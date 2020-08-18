Laura Loomer Claims Victory in Florida Congressional Primary

Laura Loomer (R) has outcampaigned her primary opponents and claimed victory in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Loomer, 27, defeated five opponents including Christian Acosta, Elizabeth Felton, Aaron Scanlan, Reba Sherrill, and Michael Vilardi.

Loomer gained prominence on social media over the past few years for a number of stunts, including handcuffing herself to Twitter’s headquarters to protest her suspension from the platform and hopping the fence at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s house to protest immigration. In addition to her suspension from Twitter, Loomer has also been suspended from GoFundMe, Facebook, Uber, and Lyft.

After being suspended from multiple platforms, Loomer’s campaign message was that of free speech, “making America safe again,” and the Second Amendment. With the help of large donors, Loomer raised more than $1 million while campaigning.

With more than 28,000 votes in, Loomer led her top two primary challengers with 42.3 percent of the vote.