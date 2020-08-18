Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is rushing the pre-election release of a book that will detail his “leadership” during New York’s coronavirus crisis — which is not over, by the way; but let’s not dwell on semantics.

Here’s a look at the cover:

NEWS: Gov. Andrew Cuomo will publish a book titled "American Crisis" on Oct. 13 that details his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Vsk4vhQQUV — Dan Clark (@DanClarkReports) August 18, 2020

American Leadership: Lessons and Leadership from the Covid-19 Pandemic will hit bookstores on October 13, but not in New York City, where most of the bookstores are either boarded up or closed due to the fact that if New York were its own country, Cuomo’s lessons in leadership led that country to being — by every possible metric — the worst hit in the world.

At least now we know how Cuomo spent his time when he wasn’t on CNN playing grab-ass with his brother, Typhoid Fredo.

Random House describes the book as “A powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis.”

The chapters I’m most looking forward to are…

Chapter 4: How My Leadership Killed all the Grandmas and Why that Was Necessary

Chapter 5: How My Leadership Spread the Virus To Swing States — You’re Welcome, Joe!

Chapter 9: To Clean or Not to Clean the Subways

Chapter 11: How My Leadership Drove New York City Into Chapter 11

What’s next on Random House list of releases…

Barack Obama’s Lessons and Leadership on Racial Healing?

Joe Biden’s Lessons and Leadership on Public Speaking?

Nancy Pelosi’s Lessons and Leadership on Undetected Plastic Surgery

Jerry Nadler’s Lessons and Leadership on Rocking a Speedo?

Ted Kennedy’s Lessons and Leadership on Defensive Driving?

James Comey’s Lessons and Leadership on Integrity?

We all know what’s going on here… Even though Andrew Cuomo’s “leadership” devastated his state with plague… Even though Andrew Cuomo’s “leadership” has turned New York City — once the most vibrant city in the world — into a desolate ghost town, the fake news media intend to use the book as a club to bludgeon Trump to death with. The fact the book hits the streets just weeks before the election is no coincidence.

Wonder how much Cuomo will make off this particular ghost-written propaganda?

When you consider his previous memoir, 2014’s “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life’’ sold only 3,200 copies and netted Cuomo a cool $783,000 — which works out to $245 per book for a book with a list price of $29.99 — I smell a windfall coming.

Go back and re-read this entire piece and let it serve as a reminder of how the left has rigged the entire system….

You see, if you’re one of them, you can’t lose… Even if your state is the biggest coronavirus holocaust on the planet, even if you pour death into nursing homes, even if your lockdown policies destroy a once-great city, even if your crummy book only sells 3,200 copies.

The system is so rigged, even a proven failure like Andrew Cuomo always lands on top.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.