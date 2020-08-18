Photos: Bill Clinton Gets Massage from Jeffrey Epstein Accuser

Newly-published photos show former President Bill Clinton getting a neck massage from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies, raising fresh questions about the leading Democrat’s relationship with the now-deceased pedophile.

The photos were snapped in September 2002 while Clinton, Epstein, and others were in transit to Africa for a humanitarian trip in Epstein’s private plane — Lolita Express.

PHOTO: Bill Clinton receives neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim… https://t.co/vkWIu6gKBZ — Drudge Report Feed (@drudgefeed) August 18, 2020

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Davies recounted how Clinton asked her: “Would you mind giving it a crack?”

“While we were in the terminal, the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair,” Davies, who was 22 years old at the time, added.

“Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage,” the alleged Epstein victim continued. “Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good.”

“He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President’s neck and shoulder,” she added.

Davies then claimed she asked Clinton if he could switch positions, requesting in an awkward fashion: “I’ve got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?”

“For a moment the room fell silent. I couldn’t believe I’d said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to,” Davies wrote in her memoir, reports the Daily Mail.

“Then, although his face had turned the color of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle,” she said.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” she added.

The revelations come after Maxwell — Epstein’s longtime alleged madam — was arrested at her New Hampshire compound in early July for allegedly enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activities. She remains jailed in MDC Brooklyn without bail.

As Breitbart News reported:

Thousands of newly unsealed court documents involving Jeffrey Epstein indicate that the late-sex predator joked, according to the testimony of one of his alleged victims, that former President Bill Clinton owed him “favors.” Virginia Roberts Guiffre, one of Epstein’s most high-profile victims, told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton was a guest at Epstein’s private estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands shortly after leaving the White House. […] The records bring back into the spotlight Clinton’s longtime association with Epstein. The late-sex predator was a prominent donor to both of the former president’s successful White House bids. Their relationship appeared to blossom after Clinton left the office, with the former president taking at least 26 different flights on Epstein’s private plane— dubbed the “Lolita Express”—between 2001 and 2003. On at least five of those excursions, the flight logs denote that Clinton was not accompanied by any Secret Service personnel.

After the documents became public, Clinton denied that he ever visited Epstein’s Caribbean estate. Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena said: “The story keeps changing, the facts don’t. President Clinton has never been to the island.”

The unearthed photos come hours ahead of Clinton’s scheduled address before the 2020 Democrat National Convention.

Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.