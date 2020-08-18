Republican John James is near the margin of error in Michigan’s senatorial race against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), according to a poll released Tuesday.

An internal poll for James’ Senate campaign shows that the Republican candidate is near a virtual tie against Peters; Peters has 49 percent support among registered voters, while James has 44 percent support. The poll has a 4.1 percent margin of error, making the Senate race closing towards a dead heat.

This comes as another poll conducted on behalf of CNBC found that the race between Peters and James continues to tighten. The CNBC poll found that Peters has 48 percent, and James has 45 percent support, with a 1.89 percent margin of error.

Abby Walls, a campaign spokesperson for the James campaign, said in a statement on last week:

As voters learn more about Sen. Peters it only makes sense they don’t like what they see — 30 years of ineffectiveness and inaction that has left Michigan in the lurch. John James is a leader who will take Michigan in the right direction and who has the experience necessary to protect Michigan and help more people achieve the American Dream.

She continued:

This is bad news for Sen. Peters, who in his own words was responsible for overseeing the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He knew for years that our country was unprepared for a pandemic but did not show up for Michigan and did not take steps to prepare us. He ignored reports and missed most subcommittee hearings. John James knows what it takes to protect Michiganders because he’s done it before.

The Tarrance Group conducted the poll for the John James Senate campaign between August 10 and 13 and has a 4.1 percent margin of error. The survey contacted 602 registered voters.

